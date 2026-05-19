ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 623,752 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 623,752 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Gilead Sciences worth $272,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 105,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 55,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $129.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.84 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $137.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,702,353.72. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,570 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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