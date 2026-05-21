ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 9,981 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,960 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $15,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Corning by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Corning Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Corning stock opened at $180.60 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $159.19 and its 200 day moving average is $121.78. The company has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 170,774 shares of company stock worth $28,148,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here