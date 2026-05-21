ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,775 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $32,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 661.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of COF opened at $187.15 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.20 and a 200 day moving average of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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