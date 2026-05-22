ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,240 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRDO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 133.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

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Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $193.39 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $144.76 and its 200 day moving average is $142.53. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.44 and a beta of 3.17.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The company had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Credo surged after announcing a partnership with Rebellions to integrate its ZeroFlap cables into RebelPOD, a move aimed at improving efficiency in enterprise AI factories and supporting scalable inference deployments. Article Title

Credo surged after announcing a partnership with Rebellions to integrate its ZeroFlap cables into RebelPOD, a move aimed at improving efficiency in enterprise AI factories and supporting scalable inference deployments. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Credo from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding to the bullish sentiment around the name. Article Title

Zacks Research upgraded Credo from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding to the bullish sentiment around the name. Positive Sentiment: Several new write-ups highlighted Credo as an attractive AI connectivity stock and one of the semiconductor names with the highest upside potential, with analysts pointing to growth from AEC adoption, new product families, and the company’s $750 million DustPhotonics deal. Article Title

Several new write-ups highlighted Credo as an attractive AI connectivity stock and one of the semiconductor names with the highest upside potential, with analysts pointing to growth from AEC adoption, new product families, and the company’s $750 million DustPhotonics deal. Positive Sentiment: Broader coverage also framed Credo as a leading beneficiary of the AI boom, which is helping keep momentum strong in the stock. Article Title

Broader coverage also framed Credo as a leading beneficiary of the AI boom, which is helping keep momentum strong in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Credo also announced upcoming investor conference presentations, which can help maintain visibility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

Credo also announced upcoming investor conference presentations, which can help maintain visibility but does not by itself change the business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary warned that the stock’s sharp reversal could be a caution sign, though that view is outweighed today by the stronger bullish AI and analyst-driven narrative. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 7,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $1,156,935.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 433,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,192,273.14. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $4,922,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,024,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,391,481.30. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 386,608 shares of company stock worth $50,371,351 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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