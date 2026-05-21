ProShare Advisors LLC Has $21.62 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,429 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,003,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $932,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,972 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,199.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,864,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $868,149,000 after buying an additional 1,721,239 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 278.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 487,697 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,005,000 after buying an additional 358,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $829,930,000 after buying an additional 323,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,233,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,850,687,000 after buying an additional 322,582 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Deere & Company Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DE opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $579.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.38. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $433.00 and a 12 month high of $674.19. The company has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Deere & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $535.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $502.00 to $672.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

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