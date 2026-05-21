ProShare Advisors LLC Has $32.11 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,026 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $32,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,573,179 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $181.84.

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Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $140.32 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The company has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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