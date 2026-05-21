ProShare Advisors LLC Has $33.77 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,259 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,388 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 473 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBER

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here