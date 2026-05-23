ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,233 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 850,103 shares of the technology company's stock worth $444,740,000 after acquiring an additional 301,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 72.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $314,302,000 after acquiring an additional 252,488 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $106,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,805,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 189.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,511 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $151,984,000 after buying an additional 190,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $543.00 price objective (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,020,353.40. This represents a 14.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Teed bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.91 per share, with a total value of $495,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,119.38. The trade was a 45.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,721 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $313.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.71 and a fifty-two week high of $621.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

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