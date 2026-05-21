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ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 10,645 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
American Tower logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, buying 10,645 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 142,242 shares worth about $24.97 million.
  • American Tower recently delivered a strong earnings beat, reporting EPS of $2.84 versus expectations of $1.60 and revenue of $2.74 billion, while also raising its full-year guidance for FY 2026 to 10.90-11.07 EPS.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms lifting price targets and Bernstein upgrading the stock to Outperform with a $207 target; the consensus rating is now Moderate Buy with an average target price of $216.20.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $24,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in American Tower by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

View Our Latest Report on American Tower

Key Headlines Impacting American Tower

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

American Tower Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE AMT opened at $183.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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