ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 148,301 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374,035 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 148,301 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $34,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 496,804 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Get AT&T alerts: Sign Up

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T unveiled a large $19 billion California network investment plan, signaling long-term growth in fiber and wireless services and reinforcing its infrastructure upgrade strategy. AT&T Makes $19 Billion Commitment to Bring High-Speed Connectivity to California

AT&T unveiled a large $19 billion California network investment plan, signaling long-term growth in fiber and wireless services and reinforcing its infrastructure upgrade strategy. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its outperform rating and kept a $31 price target , suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. AT&T rating reaffirmed by RBC

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating and kept a , suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber was ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for the fourth straight year, which may support subscriber growth and lower churn. Four Years at #1: AT&T Fiber Customers Are the Happiest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here