ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in H2O America $HTO

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,572 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,593,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of H2O America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of H2O America in the third quarter valued at about $8,943,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of H2O America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of H2O America in the third quarter valued at about $10,556,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of H2O America in the third quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of H2O America in the third quarter valued at about $9,108,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on H2O America in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on H2O America from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of H2O America in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on H2O America in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised H2O America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Read Our Latest Report on H2O America

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners bought 50,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,738.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,582,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $270,640,619.14. This represents a 1.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Atlas Holdings Ltd Gip bought 50,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.06 per share, with a total value of $2,975,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,582,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,640,619.14. This trade represents a 1.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

H2O America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTO opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.35. H2O America has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.29 million during the quarter. H2O America had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 12.87%.H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. Equities analysts predict that H2O America will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. H2O America's payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

H2O America Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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