ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,511 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 52,678 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Insperity worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James D. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 94,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,862.40. This represents a 11.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 699,670 shares in the company, valued at $20,101,519.10. The trade was a 16.68% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 314,437 shares of company stock worth $7,814,246. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $30.92 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.Insperity's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Insperity's dividend payout ratio is -358.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm set a $54.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insperity

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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