ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 113,534 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 113,534 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 507.9% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company's stock.

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FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $364,827.84. This represents a 29.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 26,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,365,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,089,978.88. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,118 shares of company stock worth $1,989,532 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. New Street Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $51.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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