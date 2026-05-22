Prospect Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 619.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,306 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $189.76 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $545.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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