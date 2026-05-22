Prospect Financial Services LLC Invests $275,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD said it is ramping production of its 6th Gen EPYC “Venice” CPUs on TSMC’s 2nm process, a major manufacturing milestone that supports its AI and data center strategy. Article Title

AMD said it is ramping production of its 6th Gen EPYC “Venice” CPUs on TSMC’s 2nm process, a major manufacturing milestone that supports its AI and data center strategy. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced more than $10 billion in Taiwan ecosystem investments to expand advanced packaging and AI infrastructure capacity, which could improve supply and accelerate next-gen product deployment. Article Title

AMD announced more than $10 billion in Taiwan ecosystem investments to expand advanced packaging and AI infrastructure capacity, which could improve supply and accelerate next-gen product deployment. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that CEO Lisa Su said AMD is asking partners to ramp up production because of strong AI demand, reinforcing expectations for stronger shipments. Article Title

Reuters reported that CEO Lisa Su said AMD is asking partners to ramp up production because of strong AI demand, reinforcing expectations for stronger shipments. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame AMD as a beneficiary of the AI chip rotation beyond Nvidia, supporting sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $449.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.67 and a 52-week high of $469.21. The firm has a market cap of $733.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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