Prospector Partners LLC Sells 21,568 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,160 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,568 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 9.1% of Prospector Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Wealth Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at about $150,078,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE RTX opened at $183.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.10. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.47 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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