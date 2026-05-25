Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 5,261 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,781 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the company's stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $369.15 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.55 and a 12 month high of $380.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.26 and a 200-day moving average of $326.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $381.64.

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Trending Headlines about Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly estimates, signaling confidence in Marriott’s long-term profitability and growth trajectory.

Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly estimates, signaling confidence in Marriott’s long-term profitability and growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum could remain strong beyond the near term.

The firm also lifted estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum could remain strong beyond the near term. Positive Sentiment: Marriott announced 75 signings and 50 openings for Series by Marriott in India with The Fern Hotels & Resorts, adding more than 3,556 rooms and highlighting strong owner demand and international expansion. Article Title

Marriott announced 75 signings and 50 openings for Series by Marriott in India with The Fern Hotels & Resorts, adding more than 3,556 rooms and highlighting strong owner demand and international expansion. Positive Sentiment: Additional headlines pointed to improving hotel demand in Asia-Pacific and a new all-inclusive resort project in Riviera Maya, both of which suggest healthy travel demand and ongoing development activity.

Additional headlines pointed to improving hotel demand in Asia-Pacific and a new all-inclusive resort project in Riviera Maya, both of which suggest healthy travel demand and ongoing development activity. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed a few near-term estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026 and Q2 2027, but the changes were modest and were outweighed by the upward revisions to later periods.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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