Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 63,760 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,146 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 63,760 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in AT&T were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 496,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

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AT&T Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE T opened at $25.29 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company's 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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