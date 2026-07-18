Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires Shares of 70,026 NatWest Group plc $NWG

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 46,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NatWest Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of NatWest Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NWG

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWG opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

Further Reading

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