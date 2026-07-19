Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Prossimo Advisors LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 6.1% of Prossimo Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.81 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.63 and a 200 day moving average of $195.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

More NVIDIA News

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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