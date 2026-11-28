Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,354 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 118,182 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $52,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV now owns 1,912 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Top Apple Stories

These are some of the AAPL stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. OpenAI countersues Apple

OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs could pressure gross margins, while analysts have warned of holiday demand weakness. Separate coverage also questions whether Apple’s elevated valuation is justified by expected earnings growth. Apple margin and cost outlook

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total transaction of $806,495.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,116,870.56. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total value of $8,460,671.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,832,236.98. This represents a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $358.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.42 and a 12-month high of $360.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $343.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. Apple's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $340.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Phillip Securities cut Apple from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Apple from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

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