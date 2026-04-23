Provident Living Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.37 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Provident Living Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,367 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Provident Living Financial Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 70,937 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.50 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.02 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $184.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock valued at $171,173,819 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

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