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Prudential PLC Acquires 3,223 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
Celestica logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Prudential PLC increased its Celestica stake by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, adding 3,223 shares to bring its total holding to 60,111 shares valued at about $17.77 million.
  • Celestica continues to attract institutional and analyst support. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the stock, and analysts currently rate it a “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $427.42.
  • The company posted strong recent results and upbeat guidance. Celestica beat quarterly EPS estimates, grew revenue 52.8% year over year, and guided FY2026 EPS at 10.15 while several analysts raised their price targets.
  • Five stocks we like better than Celestica.

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,111 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.05% of Celestica worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,265,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $670,279,000 after buying an additional 530,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Price Performance

CLS opened at $424.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.02. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.28 and a 1 year high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Celestica's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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