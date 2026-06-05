Prudential PLC Has $24.97 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,052 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 26,838 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,802,000 after buying an additional 249,702 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 661.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,480,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $428.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's 50 day moving average is $380.81 and its 200 day moving average is $328.01. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.02 and a 1 year high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Argus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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