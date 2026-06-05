Prudential PLC Has $37.02 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 882.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,873 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 354,692 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $37,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. President Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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