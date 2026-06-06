Prudential PLC Increases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 113.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Medpace worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Get Medpace alerts: Sign Up

Medpace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Article Title

The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted a management change, with Medpace elevating Brad Hansman to an executive operations role, but this appears to be a routine corporate update with no immediate market-moving detail. Article Title

Medpace Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $454.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.07 and a 12-month high of $628.92. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $456.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.93.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $582.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $467.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,500. This represents a 67.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medpace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medpace wasn't on the list.

While Medpace currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here