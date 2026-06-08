Prudential PLC Purchases 29,590 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,568 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC's holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,616 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,975,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,180 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,979,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial set a $50.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $47.37 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.16). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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