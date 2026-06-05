Prudential PLC Sells 2,333 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,087 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $301.93 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.34 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.84. The company has a market capitalization of $283.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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