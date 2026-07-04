PTC Inc. $PTC is Tensor Edge Capital LLC's 7th Largest Position

Tensor Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,909 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 129,909 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises approximately 6.9% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tensor Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of PTC worth $39,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in PTC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 34.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,962 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average of $148.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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