PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Acquired by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300,452 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 278,556 shares during the period. PTC accounts for about 1.9% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 1.09% of PTC worth $226,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 68.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PTC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,962 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $113.68 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average is $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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