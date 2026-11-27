First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 119.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,166 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 232,772 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of PTC worth $59,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G PLC lifted its position in PTC by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 624 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PTC by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 13.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 9.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut PTC from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered PTC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded PTC from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded PTC to a "hold" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $342,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,414.25. This represents a 20.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.36 and a 200 day moving average of $150.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. PTC had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $673.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $663.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. PTC's revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc. develops software that helps companies design, manufacture, operate and service products. Its customers include manufacturers and other organizations managing complex product-development and engineering processes. The company's offerings include Creo for computer-aided design, Windchill for product lifecycle management, Codebeamer for application lifecycle management, and ThingWorx and Vuforia for industrial Internet of Things and augmented reality applications. PTC also offers cloud-based product development tools, including Onshape.

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