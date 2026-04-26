PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.19% of PTC Therapeutics worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 15,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,061,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $560,000. This trade represents a 65.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $202,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 394,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,943,503.70. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,492 shares of company stock worth $8,634,621. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTCT. Raymond James Financial began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $68.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.55.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.46). PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 362.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company's research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC's approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

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