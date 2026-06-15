Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,616 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $101,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,343,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,581.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $54,838,000 after purchasing an additional 218,200 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 208,469 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $49,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $272.37 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $279.70. The firm has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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