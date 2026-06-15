Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,796 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $28,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. LBP AM SA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,611 shares of the company's stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 48,384 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. M&G PLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,465,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 134,638 shares of the company's stock worth $34,471,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,403 shares of the company's stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 208,969 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $47,507,012.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,006,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $228,708,814.14. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,891,760.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 122,828 shares in the company, valued at $26,285,192. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,175 shares of company stock worth $126,236,057. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $211.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.71, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.63 and a 12 month high of $264.79. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $217.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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