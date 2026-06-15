Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $366.81 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $286.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $373.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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