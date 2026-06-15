Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $24.41 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 828.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,348 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $24,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,848 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,253,047,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,565 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,225,487,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,263,820 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $690,994,000 after buying an additional 103,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,210 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $747,587,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 840,383 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $459,479,000 after buying an additional 211,485 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $725.00 to $600.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $644.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $467.74 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $452.05 and a 52 week high of $714.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $516.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.18.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Further Reading

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