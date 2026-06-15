Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $369.07 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 25,931 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings in Tesla were worth $369,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $406.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 372.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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