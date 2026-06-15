Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $76.87 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 401.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,695 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 175,060 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $76,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $312.14 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.79. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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