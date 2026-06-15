Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038,326 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.4% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.15% of American Express worth $384,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in American Express by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,556 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $36,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 288,177 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $106,629,000 after purchasing an additional 124,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

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American Express Trading Down 0.0%

AXP opened at $325.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $286.15 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The business's 50 day moving average is $315.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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