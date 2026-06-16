Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $11.54 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,191 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,538,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,589,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,643,309,000 after buying an additional 387,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,057,682,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,482,557,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,702,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,567,410,000 after buying an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,041,386,000 after buying an additional 1,260,434 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $203.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.6%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.06 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.60 and a 12 month high of $220.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

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