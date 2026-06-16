Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 53,184 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,597 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,184 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.7% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $448,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 9,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,130.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,002.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,016.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,182.73. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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