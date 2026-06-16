Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,533 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 189,960 shares of the company's stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 108,541 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $3,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $11,001,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alissa Michelle Starzak sold 16,243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $3,510,924.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 118,395 shares in the company, valued at $25,591,079.25. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,059 shares of company stock worth $98,655,975. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $234.88 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $276.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -939.51, a PEG ratio of 481.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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