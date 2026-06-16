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Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
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Key Points

  • Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its Visa stake by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, but still held 1,400,152 shares worth about $491 million, making Visa its 9th largest holding.
  • Visa reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $3.31 beating estimates and revenue rising 17.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. The company also authorized a $20 billion share repurchase program and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on Visa, with a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $387.78. However, recent insider sales by the CFO and CEO lowered their direct holdings significantly.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,152 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 23,536 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.08% of Visa worth $491,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Visa by 12,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,238 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHUTTLEWORTH & Co increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co now owns 6,853 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Weiss Ratings lowered Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $324.25 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $360.22. The firm has a market cap of $581.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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