Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 171,930 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,913 shares of the company's stock after selling 171,930 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up about 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.07% of GE Aerospace worth $219,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,824 shares of the company's stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MLP3 LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 184,476 shares of the company's stock worth $56,824,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 374,972 shares of the company's stock worth $115,551,000 after buying an additional 44,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company's stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $334.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $349.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $232.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.27 and a 200-day moving average of $307.45.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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