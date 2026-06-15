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Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 177,489 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
Amphenol logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its Amphenol stake by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 177,489 shares and leaving it with 1,309,115 shares valued at about $176.9 million.
  • Amphenol’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $1.06 versus the $0.95 estimate and revenue of $7.62 billion, up 58.4% from a year ago. The company also guided Q2 2026 EPS to $1.14-$1.16.
  • Sentiment remains broadly positive: analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $178.07, while the stock recently traded around $153.97 and the company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amphenol.

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,115 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 177,489 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Amphenol worth $176,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 87,756 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3,956.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 315,768 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,983 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 879,004 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $118,789,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:APH opened at $153.97 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.08 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average of $139.58. The firm has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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