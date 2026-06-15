Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 197,687 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083,552 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 197,687 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $103,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 35,920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,772,000. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co now owns 18,130 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 268,056 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,559,000 after acquiring an additional 83,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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