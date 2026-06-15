Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,807 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,101 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $139,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $468.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $608.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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