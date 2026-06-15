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Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 8,643 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
Marriott International logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its Marriott stake by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, selling 8,643 shares and leaving it with 274,008 shares valued at about $85.0 million.
  • Marriott’s latest earnings beat EPS expectations, but revenue came in well below analyst estimates; the company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.73 per share from $0.67.
  • Analysts remain constructive on the stock, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $382.07, while institutional ownership stays high at 70.7%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.10% of Marriott International worth $85,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company's stock worth $5,410,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marriott International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock worth $2,389,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Marriott International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $812,570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,619,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $402.54 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.55 and a 1-year high of $403.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.65 and a 200 day moving average of $337.31. The firm has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $382.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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