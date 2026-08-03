Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 53,081 Shares of Constellium SE $CSTM

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) by 848.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,335 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Constellium were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Constellium by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 248,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,497,460 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,808,000 after buying an additional 522,725 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,900,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research cut Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Constellium from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSTM

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Martin Jarrett sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $157,797.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $514,447.50. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marcus Becker sold 10,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $362,957.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,265.12. The trade was a 38.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,369 shares of company stock worth $3,051,536. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellium Price Performance

NYSE CSTM opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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