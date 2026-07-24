Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 7,442 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,854 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $67,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Arete Research raised Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $550.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $380.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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